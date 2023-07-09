Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

