Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Avangrid

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.