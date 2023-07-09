Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 9,484 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

