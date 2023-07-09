Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM opened at $209.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.89.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

