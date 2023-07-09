Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,045 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.26 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

