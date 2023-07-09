Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $326,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,515. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $226.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

