Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $183.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

