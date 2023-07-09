Machina Capital S.A.S. Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.