Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 225,748 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,748 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 3.26% of JinkoSolar worth $83,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 723,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,952.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,242 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.81.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

