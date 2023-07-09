Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $107,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $294.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.