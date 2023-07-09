Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MLVF opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,117 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

