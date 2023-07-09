Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of MLVF opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
