Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Raised to GBX 297 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 293 ($3.72) to GBX 297 ($3.77) in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 321 ($4.07) to GBX 360 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Man Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.50.

Man Group Price Performance

Man Group stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

