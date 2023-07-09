Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

