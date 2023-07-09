Marion Wealth Management Invests $376,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

