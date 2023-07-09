Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $395.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

