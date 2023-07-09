Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the credit services provider will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $388.68 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.25. The stock has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.28 and a 200 day moving average of $368.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

