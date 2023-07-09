Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Critical Review

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Merchants Bank and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 696.46%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.57 $20.51 billion $3.92 5.40 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.38 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 30.19% 15.25% 1.39% Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89%

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

(Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.