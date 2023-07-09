McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 643 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $179.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.22. The company has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

