McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

