McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.