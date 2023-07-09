McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

