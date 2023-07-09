McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 5,160 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

