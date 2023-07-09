McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $402.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.