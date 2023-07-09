McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.