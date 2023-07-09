McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

