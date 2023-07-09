McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $376,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 137,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

