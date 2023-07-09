McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $485,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

