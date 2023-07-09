McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.85 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

