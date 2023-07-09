McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,774 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GD opened at $214.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.