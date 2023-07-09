McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.