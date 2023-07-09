McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $121.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

