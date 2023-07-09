McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,305 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,283,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,458,000. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 527,373 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

