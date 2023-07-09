McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 226,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 121,890 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 335,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

