McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 226,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 121,890 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 335,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.73 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.