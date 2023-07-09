McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average is $233.49. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

