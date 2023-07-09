McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 620 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

