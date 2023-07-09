McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 810 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.