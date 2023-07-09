McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 8,733 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

ORCL opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

