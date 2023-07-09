McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

