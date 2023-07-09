McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GD. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $214.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day moving average is $224.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

