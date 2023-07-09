McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT opened at $54.60 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

