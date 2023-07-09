McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 190,692 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,474 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDHQ opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

