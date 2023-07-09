McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.29 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

