MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.43. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 12,931 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
