Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

