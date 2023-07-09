Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 812.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

