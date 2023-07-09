MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,153.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,242.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,175.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $615.54 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

