Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Cut by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.89.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

