Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

