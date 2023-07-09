MGO Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGOL) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 12th

MGO Global’s (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 12th. MGO Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of MGO Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MGO Global Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of MGO Global stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75. MGO Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGO Global stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of MGO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

